Police Week May 2026 K9 Demo

A K9 demonstration from Police Week May 2026 at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009882
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-EP494-5765
|Filename:
|DOD_111757970
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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