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    Police Week May 2026 K9 Demo

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    A K9 demonstration from Police Week May 2026 at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009882
    VIRIN: 260514-F-EP494-5765
    Filename: DOD_111757970
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Police Week May 2026 K9 Demo, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Police Week
    K9

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