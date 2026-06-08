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    Police Week May 2026 Close Quarter Battle & Demo B Roll

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    B Roll footage from the May 2026 Police Week featuring a demonstration of Close Quarter Battle procedures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009878
    VIRIN: 260514-F-EP494-5920
    Filename: DOD_111757917
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Hometown: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week May 2026 Close Quarter Battle & Demo B Roll, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Police Week
    Close Quarter Battle

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