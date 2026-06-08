B Roll footage from the May 2026 Police Week featuring a demonstration of Close Quarter Battle procedures.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009878
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-EP494-5920
|Filename:
|DOD_111757917
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week May 2026 Close Quarter Battle & Demo B Roll, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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