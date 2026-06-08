Iowa Army National Guard Hawkeye River Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009875" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Hawkeye River Run is a two-week long, statewide medical training exercise designed to prepare Iowa Army National Guard medics for large-scale combat operations. During the exercise Soldiers assigned to 109th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard jumped across the state from the east to the west, tackling new training as it was introduced. The Soldiers conducted triage operations, stabilized and evacuated simulated casualties, and established mobile treatment areas while operating alongside local emergency medical and fire service partners.

(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ruth Harrington)