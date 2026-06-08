Iowa Army National Guard Hawkeye River Run

The Hawkeye River Run is a two-week long, statewide medical training exercise designed to prepare Iowa Army National Guard medics for large-scale combat operations. During the exercise Soldiers assigned to 109th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard jumped across the state from the east to the west, tackling new training as it was introduced. The Soldiers conducted triage operations, stabilized and evacuated simulated casualties, and established mobile treatment areas while operating alongside local emergency medical and fire service partners.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ruth Harrington)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009875
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-UO335-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111757889
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|CAMP DODGE, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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