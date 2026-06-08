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    Iowa Army National Guard Hawkeye River Run

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    CAMP DODGE, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ruth Harrington 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Hawkeye River Run is a two-week long, statewide medical training exercise designed to prepare Iowa Army National Guard medics for large-scale combat operations. During the exercise Soldiers assigned to 109th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard jumped across the state from the east to the west, tackling new training as it was introduced. The Soldiers conducted triage operations, stabilized and evacuated simulated casualties, and established mobile treatment areas while operating alongside local emergency medical and fire service partners.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ruth Harrington)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009875
    VIRIN: 260608-A-UO335-1001
    Filename: DOD_111757889
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CAMP DODGE, IOWA, US

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    This work, Iowa Army National Guard Hawkeye River Run, by SGT Ruth Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Iowa National Guard
    Medical
    FTX

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