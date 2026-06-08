New Oklahoma National Guard Museum scheduled to open June 12, 2026

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Decades of military history will officially transition into a new era as the Oklahoma National Guard is scheduled to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly-constructed museum, June 11, 2026, and officially open to the public beginning June 12, 2026, marking the culmination of a multi-year effort to preserve and expand the legacy of Oklahoma's Citizen Soldiers and Airmen.



Located just south of the Oklahoma Military Department at 3301 Northeast Grand Blvd., the nearly 40,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility serves as a benchmark for state National Guard museums across the nation.



Originally opened in 1974 as the 45th Infantry Division Museum, the institution was renamed to the Oklahoma National Guard museum by an act of the Oklahoma State Legislature in 2021. The change reflected a comprehensive mission to honor the entirety of the state's military--both the Army and Air National Guard--starting with the territorial militia of 1890 through contemporary operations, including the OKNG's vast domestic response missions.