F-15EXs train with air-to-ground munitions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009873" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle IIs assigned to the 123rd Fighter Squadron takeoff with munitions and return without them during training at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 7, 2026. This was the first time the EX aircraft has utilized air-to-ground munitions in any capacity. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)