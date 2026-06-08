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    F-15EXs train with air-to-ground munitions

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    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle IIs assigned to the 123rd Fighter Squadron takeoff with munitions and return without them during training at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 7, 2026. This was the first time the EX aircraft has utilized air-to-ground munitions in any capacity. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009873
    VIRIN: 260507-F-RN612-2001
    Filename: DOD_111757884
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, F-15EXs train with air-to-ground munitions, by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    munitions
    142 Wing
    F-15EX
    training
    123 Fighter Squadron

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