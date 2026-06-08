F-15EXs train with air-to-ground munitions

U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle IIs assigned to the 123rd Fighter Squadron takeoff with munitions and return without them during training at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 7, 2026. This was the first time the EX aircraft has utilized air-to-ground munitions in any capacity. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009873
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-RN612-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111757884
|Length:
|00:07:07
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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