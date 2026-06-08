video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009868" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval set up a soccer tournament for children from different provinces to compete against each other for the 2026 Aeronaval Cup in Panama City, Panama, June 5, 2026. The tournament was created to build relationships with the local community and support youth development. (U.S. Army video by Pfc Oshon Trowbrige)