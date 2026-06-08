Members of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval set up a soccer tournament for children from different provinces to compete against each other for the 2026 Aeronaval Cup in Panama City, Panama, June 5, 2026. The tournament was created to build relationships with the local community and support youth development. (U.S. Army video by Pfc Oshon Trowbrige)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009868
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-WU359-4146
|Filename:
|DOD_111757826
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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