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    2026 Aeronaval Cup

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    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.05.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Members of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval set up a soccer tournament for children from different provinces to compete against each other for the 2026 Aeronaval Cup in Panama City, Panama, June 5, 2026. The tournament was created to build relationships with the local community and support youth development. (U.S. Army video by Pfc Oshon Trowbrige)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009868
    VIRIN: 260605-A-WU359-4146
    Filename: DOD_111757826
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Aeronaval Cup, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Soccer
    Tournament
    Aeronaval
    Panama
    JSCG-P

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