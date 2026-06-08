DC3 Partner Engagements: Building Partnerships, Strengthening Cyber Defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009864" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Personnel from the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) Partner Engagements team collaborate with government, industry, and international partners to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, share critical information, and advance collective defense efforts. Through strategic outreach, coordination, training, and relationship-building initiatives, Partner Engagements serves as a vital link between stakeholders, fostering collaboration and enhancing mission readiness across the cyber domain. These engagements support DC3's commitment to protecting national security interests and enabling effective cyber operations through trusted partnerships.