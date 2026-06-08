B-Roll: U.S. Marines across 1st MARDIV attend Attack Drone Operator Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009863" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines across 1st Marine Division attend the Attack Drone Operators Course, hosted by Division Schools, 1st MARDIV at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2026. The ADOC was created to teach and qualify Marines to employ drones to identify and destroy targets in a combat environment by familiarizing them with the equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)