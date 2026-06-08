B-Roll: U.S. Marines across 1st MARDIV attend Attack Drone Operator Course

U.S. Marines across 1st Marine Division attend the Attack Drone Operators Course, hosted by Division Schools, 1st MARDIV at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2026. The ADOC was created to teach and qualify Marines to employ drones to identify and destroy targets in a combat environment by familiarizing them with the equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009863
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-KI463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111757743
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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