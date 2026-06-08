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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines across 1st MARDIV attend Attack Drone Operator Course

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines across 1st Marine Division attend the Attack Drone Operators Course, hosted by Division Schools, 1st MARDIV at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2026. The ADOC was created to teach and qualify Marines to employ drones to identify and destroy targets in a combat environment by familiarizing them with the equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009863
    VIRIN: 260603-M-KI463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111757743
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines across 1st MARDIV attend Attack Drone Operator Course, by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Marines, Training, ADOC, Drones

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