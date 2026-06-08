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    PNSY Shipyard Update 2026-06-08

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    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Scott Hanson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Captain Jesse Nice celebrates his first year as shipyard commander.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009859
    VIRIN: 260608-N-NJ185-8713
    Filename: DOD_111757566
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: US

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    This work, PNSY Shipyard Update 2026-06-08, by Scott Hanson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    shipyard
    submarine

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