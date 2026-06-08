144th FW trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 194th Fighter Squadron conduct combat readiness training with F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 3, 2026. The 194 FS trained with the 391 FS to familiarize themselves with F-15E Strike Eagle capabilities as they prepare to receive F-15EX Eagle II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009852
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-RN612-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111757464
|Length:
|00:06:59
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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