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    144th FW trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base

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    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 194th Fighter Squadron conduct combat readiness training with F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 3, 2026. The 194 FS trained with the 391 FS to familiarize themselves with F-15E Strike Eagle capabilities as they prepare to receive F-15EX Eagle II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009852
    VIRIN: 260603-F-RN612-2001
    Filename: DOD_111757464
    Length: 00:06:59
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, 144th FW trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base, by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    gunfighter
    F-15C
    366 Fighter Wing
    144 Fighter Wing
    training

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