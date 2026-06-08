144th FW trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009852" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 194th Fighter Squadron conduct combat readiness training with F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 3, 2026. The 194 FS trained with the 391 FS to familiarize themselves with F-15E Strike Eagle capabilities as they prepare to receive F-15EX Eagle II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)