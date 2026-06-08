Liberty Bell rings in Normandy, commemorating liberation of France at D-Day 82

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009836" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade join French and German counterparts at the ringing of the Liberty Bell in Carentan, France, June 6, 2026. Thousands of bells across Normandy sounded off at exactly 7:44p.m (1944 in military time), a deliberate reminder of the liberation of France in 1944, shortly after the D-Day invasion by Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Michael Fennell)



Audio recording from Independence Historical Trust on D-Day, June 6, 1944, when the Liberty Bell was struck by Philadelphia Mayor Bernard Samuel seven times, one time for each of the letters in the word "Liberty" in a nationwide broadcast to announce the allied invasion of Europe on the beaches of Normandy, France.