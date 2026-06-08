(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Bell rings in Normandy, commemorating liberation of France at D-Day 82

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Video by Capt. Michael Fennell 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade join French and German counterparts at the ringing of the Liberty Bell in Carentan, France, June 6, 2026. Thousands of bells across Normandy sounded off at exactly 7:44p.m (1944 in military time), a deliberate reminder of the liberation of France in 1944, shortly after the D-Day invasion by Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Michael Fennell)

    Audio recording from Independence Historical Trust on D-Day, June 6, 1944, when the Liberty Bell was struck by Philadelphia Mayor Bernard Samuel seven times, one time for each of the letters in the word "Liberty" in a nationwide broadcast to announce the allied invasion of Europe on the beaches of Normandy, France.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009836
    VIRIN: 260606-A-MX080-8988
    Filename: DOD_111757084
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CARENTAN, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Bell rings in Normandy, commemorating liberation of France at D-Day 82, by CPT Michael Fennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    StrongandStrategic
    173rd MBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video