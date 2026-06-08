U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade join French and German counterparts at the ringing of the Liberty Bell in Carentan, France, June 6, 2026. Thousands of bells across Normandy sounded off at exactly 7:44p.m (1944 in military time), a deliberate reminder of the liberation of France in 1944, shortly after the D-Day invasion by Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Michael Fennell)
Audio recording from Independence Historical Trust on D-Day, June 6, 1944, when the Liberty Bell was struck by Philadelphia Mayor Bernard Samuel seven times, one time for each of the letters in the word "Liberty" in a nationwide broadcast to announce the allied invasion of Europe on the beaches of Normandy, France.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 10:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009836
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-MX080-8988
|Filename:
|DOD_111757084
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Liberty Bell rings in Normandy, commemorating liberation of France at D-Day 82, by CPT Michael Fennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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