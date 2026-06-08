104th Fighter Wing Security Forces commanders and augmentees perform riot control training under the effects of OC spray.

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009829" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

104th Fighter Wing Security Forces commanders and augmentees participate in oleoresin capsaicin (OC) spray training, June 6, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.



All security forces members receive OC training to familiarize the effects on themselves and others while demonstrating the ability to perform riot control tasks.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Elijah Harris-Lariveire)