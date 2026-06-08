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    104th Fighter Wing Security Forces commanders and augmentees perform riot control training under the effects of OC spray.

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    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris-lariviere 

    104th Fighter Wing

    104th Fighter Wing Security Forces commanders and augmentees participate in oleoresin capsaicin (OC) spray training, June 6, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.

    All security forces members receive OC training to familiarize the effects on themselves and others while demonstrating the ability to perform riot control tasks.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Elijah Harris-Lariveire)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 10:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009829
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-TN357-2001
    Filename: DOD_111756967
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Security Forces commanders and augmentees perform riot control training under the effects of OC spray., by A1C Elijah Harris-lariviere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OC spray
    Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing

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