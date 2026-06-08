104th Fighter Wing Security Forces commanders and augmentees participate in oleoresin capsaicin (OC) spray training, June 6, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.
All security forces members receive OC training to familiarize the effects on themselves and others while demonstrating the ability to perform riot control tasks.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Elijah Harris-Lariveire)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 10:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009829
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-TN357-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111756967
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing Security Forces commanders and augmentees perform riot control training under the effects of OC spray., by A1C Elijah Harris-lariviere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.