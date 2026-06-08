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    Inside DC3: Advancing Cyber Investigations and Digital Forensics (60s)

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    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    Personnel from the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) participated in the production of a short film highlighting the organization’s support to law enforcement and cybercrime investigations in preparation for the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference. The film showcases DC3’s mission, capabilities, and partnerships across federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies, emphasizing collaboration in combating cyber threats and advancing digital forensic and cyber investigative efforts. The production supports outreach and engagement initiatives designed to increase awareness of DC3’s role in protecting the Department of War and the nation from cyber-enabled threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 10:12
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1009828
    VIRIN: 250801-O-FX149-8227
    Filename: DOD_111756926
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Inside DC3: Advancing Cyber Investigations and Digital Forensics (60s), by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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