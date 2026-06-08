Personnel from the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) participated in the production of a short film highlighting the organization’s support to law enforcement and cybercrime investigations in preparation for the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference. The film showcases DC3’s mission, capabilities, and partnerships across federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies, emphasizing collaboration in combating cyber threats and advancing digital forensic and cyber investigative efforts. The production supports outreach and engagement initiatives designed to increase awareness of DC3’s role in protecting the Department of War and the nation from cyber-enabled threats.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 10:12
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1009828
|VIRIN:
|250801-O-FX149-8227
|Filename:
|DOD_111756926
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside DC3: Advancing Cyber Investigations and Digital Forensics (60s), by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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