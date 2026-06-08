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    V Corps Best Squad Competition day 1

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    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    06.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Addison Shinn 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps compete on the first day of V Corps’ Best Squad Competition, completing an Army Fitness Test and weapons qualifications at Grafenwöhr, Germany, June 8, 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 10:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009826
    VIRIN: 260608-A-AE781-1288
    Filename: DOD_111756911
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

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    This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition day 1, by SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    V Corps
    Best Squad
    StrongerTogether
    366thMPAD26
    VBSC

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