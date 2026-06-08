V Corps Best Squad Competition day 1

U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps compete on the first day of V Corps’ Best Squad Competition, completing an Army Fitness Test and weapons qualifications at Grafenwöhr, Germany, June 8, 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Addison Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 10:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009826
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-AE781-1288
|Filename:
|DOD_111756911
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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