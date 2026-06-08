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    Pass the Hard Hat: Buffalo District Celebrates 251 Years of USACE Service

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Employees from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participated in a "Pass the Hard Hat" video throughout the district in June 2026 in celebration of the U.S. Army Corp's 251st birthday, Buffalo, NY. The video showcases the USACE mission and the workforce that delivers engineering solutions across the nation. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009825
    VIRIN: 260608-A-FB511-8694
    Filename: DOD_111756894
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pass the Hard Hat: Buffalo District Celebrates 251 Years of USACE Service, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    US Army
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    USACE 251

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