Pass the Hard Hat: Buffalo District Celebrates 251 Years of USACE Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009825" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Employees from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participated in a "Pass the Hard Hat" video throughout the district in June 2026 in celebration of the U.S. Army Corp's 251st birthday, Buffalo, NY. The video showcases the USACE mission and the workforce that delivers engineering solutions across the nation. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)