Employees from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participated in a "Pass the Hard Hat" video throughout the district in June 2026 in celebration of the U.S. Army Corp's 251st birthday, Buffalo, NY. The video showcases the USACE mission and the workforce that delivers engineering solutions across the nation. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 10:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009825
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-FB511-8694
|Filename:
|DOD_111756894
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pass the Hard Hat: Buffalo District Celebrates 251 Years of USACE Service, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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