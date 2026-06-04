U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Van Hoof, 86th Dental Squadron oral and maxillofacial surgeon, carries out bilateral sagittal split osteotomy surgery on Airman 1st Class Macy Wright, 86th Communications Squadron client systems operations, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The patient had a BSSO surgery to alleviate jaw misalignment issues and to help ensure mission readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 09:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009815
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-VY348-7268
|Filename:
|DOD_111756675
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corrective jaw surgery restores confidence and quality of life at LRMC, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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