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    DC3 Capabilities Overview

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    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) capabilities overview highlights the organization's mission to provide digital and multimedia forensics, cyber training, technical solutions, and cyber investigative support to the Department of Defense and its partners. Through collaboration with military, federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies, DC3 delivers world-class cyber expertise to identify, investigate, and mitigate cyber threats while strengthening national security and protecting critical information systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 08:53
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1009812
    VIRIN: 260217-O-FX149-5478
    Filename: DOD_111756653
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, DC3 Capabilities Overview, by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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