video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009812" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) capabilities overview highlights the organization's mission to provide digital and multimedia forensics, cyber training, technical solutions, and cyber investigative support to the Department of Defense and its partners. Through collaboration with military, federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies, DC3 delivers world-class cyber expertise to identify, investigate, and mitigate cyber threats while strengthening national security and protecting critical information systems.