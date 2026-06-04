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    Corrective jaw surgery restores confidence and quality of life at LRMC Teaser Video

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron carry out a bilateral sagittal split osteotomy surgery at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The patient had a BSSO surgery to alleviate jaw misalignment issues and to help ensure mission readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009810
    VIRIN: 260129-F-VY348-6544
    Filename: DOD_111756619
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Corrective jaw surgery restores confidence and quality of life at LRMC Teaser Video, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LRMC
    86th Dental Squadron
    86th DS
    bilateral sagittal split osteotomy

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