HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), Multi-Domain Command - Europe (MDC-E), U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, complete their M4 carbine qualification test at the 7th Army Training Command's Wackernheim Regional Range Complex (WRRC), Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany, May 29, 2026. Soldiers are trained to qualify annually with M4 assault rifles to maintain individual marksmanship proficiency and to ensure overall unit combat readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 08:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009809
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-DE427-1026
|Filename:
|DOD_111756616
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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