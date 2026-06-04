HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009809" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), Multi-Domain Command - Europe (MDC-E), U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, complete their M4 carbine qualification test at the 7th Army Training Command's Wackernheim Regional Range Complex (WRRC), Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany, May 29, 2026. Soldiers are trained to qualify annually with M4 assault rifles to maintain individual marksmanship proficiency and to ensure overall unit combat readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis)