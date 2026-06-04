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    HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.28.2026

    Video by Nathaniel Petraitis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), Multi-Domain Command - Europe (MDC-E), U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, complete their M4 carbine qualification test at the 7th Army Training Command's Wackernheim Regional Range Complex (WRRC), Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany, May 29, 2026. Soldiers are trained to qualify annually with M4 assault rifles to maintain individual marksmanship proficiency and to ensure overall unit combat readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 08:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009809
    VIRIN: 260529-A-DE427-1026
    Filename: DOD_111756616
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, HHB, MDC-E USAG-Wiesbaden Complete M4 Carbine Qualification, by Nathaniel Petraitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Weapons Qualification
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    M4

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