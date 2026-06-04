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    US Army Sgt. Miguel Campano highlights German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge on AFN Vicenza

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Miguel Campano Salazar, a civil affairs noncommissioned officer and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) coordinator assigned to Intelligence and Sustainment Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discusses the GAFPB during a radio interview at American Forces Network Vicenza FM 105.3 at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 17, 2026. The interview highlighted the GAFPB event hosted by SETAF-AF at Caserma Del Din from Feb. 2–6, 2026, where participants completed a series of physical fitness and military skills assessments established by the German Armed Forces and recognized throughout allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 08:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009805
    VIRIN: 260219-A-PI656-1755
    Filename: DOD_111756604
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    This work, US Army Sgt. Miguel Campano highlights German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge on AFN Vicenza, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    GAFPB
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF

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