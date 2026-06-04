US Army Sgt. Miguel Campano highlights German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge on AFN Vicenza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009805" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Miguel Campano Salazar, a civil affairs noncommissioned officer and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) coordinator assigned to Intelligence and Sustainment Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discusses the GAFPB during a radio interview at American Forces Network Vicenza FM 105.3 at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 17, 2026. The interview highlighted the GAFPB event hosted by SETAF-AF at Caserma Del Din from Feb. 2–6, 2026, where participants completed a series of physical fitness and military skills assessments established by the German Armed Forces and recognized throughout allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)



[Music: To be an inspiration by Aurus Audio licensed through Envato]