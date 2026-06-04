(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd MBCT(A) prepares for D-Day 82 jump ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Video by Capt. Michael Fennell 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) conduct Sustained Airborne Training (SAT) in preparation of D-DAY 82 jump ceremony at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Michael Fennell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 08:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009803
    VIRIN: 260606-A-MX080-5159
    Filename: DOD_111756568
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd MBCT(A) prepares for D-Day 82 jump ceremony, by CPT Michael Fennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    StrongandStrategic
    173rd MBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video