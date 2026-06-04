U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) conduct Sustained Airborne Training (SAT) in preparation of D-DAY 82 jump ceremony at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Michael Fennell)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 08:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009803
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-MX080-5159
|Filename:
|DOD_111756568
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 173rd MBCT(A) prepares for D-Day 82 jump ceremony, by CPT Michael Fennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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