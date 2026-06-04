U.S. Army Europe and Africa Birthday

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For 84 years, U.S. Army Europe and Africa has stood at the forefront of America’s commitment to allies and partners. As the Army Service Component Command for U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa enables deterrence, strengthens partnerships, and provides ready and capable forces to defend the homeland from forward positions. From the Arctic to the Mediterranean, and from the Baltic to Africa, the command remains committed to enhancing readiness, assuring allies, and deterring aggression along NATO’s eastern flank.



Known as the Sword of Freedom, U.S. Army Europe and Africa continues a legacy forged through generations of Soldiers who have preserved peace through strength and stood ready to answer the nation’s call.



This video contains AI-generated imagery, graphics, music, and visual effects used for historical visualization and storytelling purposes. AI-generated scenes are artistic representations and are not authentic archival footage.