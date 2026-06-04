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    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Birthday

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Maj. Brandon Boyd and Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    For 84 years, U.S. Army Europe and Africa has stood at the forefront of America’s commitment to allies and partners. As the Army Service Component Command for U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa enables deterrence, strengthens partnerships, and provides ready and capable forces to defend the homeland from forward positions. From the Arctic to the Mediterranean, and from the Baltic to Africa, the command remains committed to enhancing readiness, assuring allies, and deterring aggression along NATO’s eastern flank.

    Known as the Sword of Freedom, U.S. Army Europe and Africa continues a legacy forged through generations of Soldiers who have preserved peace through strength and stood ready to answer the nation’s call.

    This video contains AI-generated imagery, graphics, music, and visual effects used for historical visualization and storytelling purposes. AI-generated scenes are artistic representations and are not authentic archival footage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 04:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009795
    VIRIN: 260608-A-NX575-4447
    Filename: DOD_111756416
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Birthday, by SGM Brandon Boyd and SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether
    Sword of Freedom

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