Armed Forces Network Souda Bay video production on the Victims Advocate Training class held on June 1-5, 2026. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Curtis Burdick.)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 07:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009792
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-ET093-6020
|Filename:
|DOD_111756372
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260604-SDB-Victim Advocates Class, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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