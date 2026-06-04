Yeoman 2nd Class Destiny Myers, assigned to Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, wishes America a happy 250th anniversary at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 5, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 03:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009791
|VIRIN:
|260605-N-FA353-3432
|Filename:
|DOD_111756370
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, YN2 Destiny Myers - FREEDOM 250 CELEBRATION, by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.