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    YN2 Destiny Myers - FREEDOM 250 CELEBRATION

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    JAPAN

    06.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Yeoman 2nd Class Destiny Myers, assigned to Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, wishes America a happy 250th anniversary at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 5, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 03:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009791
    VIRIN: 260605-N-FA353-3432
    Filename: DOD_111756370
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: JP

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    This work, YN2 Destiny Myers - FREEDOM 250 CELEBRATION, by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #FREEDOM 250 CELEBRATION

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