U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a maneuver range during a squad live fire exercise as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 2, 2026. This training certifies individual squads for upcoming platoon live fire exercises and improves overall readiness. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 03:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009789
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-CJ630-7341
|Filename:
|DOD_111756347
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, SALAKNIB 2026: Alpha Co 2-35 Live Fire Training Exercise, by SGT Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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