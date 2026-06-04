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    SALAKNIB 2026: Alpha Co 2-35 Live Fire Training Exercise

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a maneuver range during a squad live fire exercise as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 2, 2026. This training certifies individual squads for upcoming platoon live fire exercises and improves overall readiness. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 03:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009789
    VIRIN: 260602-A-CJ630-7341
    Filename: DOD_111756347
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: Alpha Co 2-35 Live Fire Training Exercise, by SGT Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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