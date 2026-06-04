NATO’s multinational brigade in Slovakia tests their ability to scale up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009788" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO's multinational forces in Slovakia proved their ability to take on thousands of additional troops and capabilities.

Troops from Spain and Czechia travelled to the battlegroup for Exercise Strong Lineage 26, an annual drill intended to test their ability to quickly mobilise forces along NATO’s eastern flank.

Established after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the multinational brigade in Slovakia is intended to deter aggression, reassure Allies and ensure that NATO is ready to defend every inch of Allied territory. Slovakia is one of eight Allied nations hosting these multinational battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance. Led by Spain, the brigade brings together forces from Czechia, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Footage includes shots of drone and urban combat drills, heavy armour live fire exercises, hand-to-hand combat drills and first-person-view attack drone training. Soundbites are from Brigadier General José Agustín Carreras Postigo, Commander, NATO Multinational Battlegroup Slovakia, and Captain Javier Saiz García, Company Commander, 7th Company, 8th Brigade, Spanish Army.

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH ARMY INFANTRY LAUNCH DRONES NEAR AN URBAN TRAINING AREA

(00:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – AN FPV KAMIKAZE DRONE FLIES THROUGH AN URBAN TRAINING AREA

(00:30) MEDIUM SHOT – A SPANISH ARMY SOLDIER AIMS AT AN INCOMING DRONE

(00:33) VARIOUS SHOTS – DRONE DROPS A SIMULATED GRENADE ONTO A SOLDIER

(00:48) VARIOUS SHOTS – KAMIKAZE DRONE SIMULATES AN ATTACK ON A SPANISH ARMY SOLDIER’S POSITION

(00:58) VARIOUS SHOTS – A SPANISH ARMY PLATOON MOVES THROUGH AN URBAN TRAINING FACILITY

(01:11) VARIOUS SHOTS – A SPANISH ARMY INFANTRY SQUAD ENTERS A BUILDING

(01:27) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH ARMY INFANTRY CLEAR THE BUILDING ROOM BY ROOM

(01:41) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH ARMY SOLDIERS MOVE UP A STAIRCASE

(02:04) WIDE SHOT – A PORTUGUESE ARMY LEOPARD 2 TANK FIRES DURING A LIVE FIRE EXERCISE

(02:09) SLOW MOTION SHOT (WITHOUT SOUND) – A PORTUGUESE LEOPARD A26 TANK FIRES AT TARGETS

(02:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – SLOVAK ARMY INFANTRY LEAVE AN INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE

(02:44) MEDIUM SHOT – SPANISH, SLOVAK AND PORTUGUESE ARMY COMPANY COMMANDERS OBSERVE THE EXERCISE TOGETHER

(02:47) VARIOUS SHOTS – CZECH SOLDIERS TRAIN IN MUSADO, A FORM OF HAND-TO-HAND COMBAT DEVELOPED BY THE CZECH MILITARY

(03:12) VARIOUS SHOTS (WITH AND WITHOUT SOUND) – A SPANISH FPV DRONE PILOT FLIES THROUGH AN OBSTACLE COURSE

(03:40) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS (WITHOUT SOUND) – DRONE FLIES THROUGH THE OBSTACLE COURSE IN FPV MODE

(04:04) VARIOUS SHOTS – A SPANISH ARMY EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL TEAM ARMS KAMIKAZE AND DROPPER DRONES

(04:17) VARIOUS SHOTS (WITH AND WITHOUT SOUND) – A SPANISH ARMY KAMIKAZE DRONE EXPLODES UPON IMPACTING A TARGET

(04:54) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH ARMY INFANTRY LOAD SIMULATED AMMUNITION ONTO DRONES

(05:19) VARIOUS SHOTS – A SPANISH ARMOURED VEHICLE MOVES UNDER AN ANTI-DRONE NET TO REFUEL

(05:27) VARIOUS SHOTS (WITH AND WITHOUT SOUND) – DRONES ASSAULT THE RESUPPLY POINT, DROPPING SIMULATED GRENADES ONTO THE NETTING

(05:57) VARIOUS SHOTS (WITH AND WITHOUT SOUND) – A LARGE SPANISH DRONE CARRIES AMMUNITION TO NEARBY SOLDIERS

(06:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – CZECH ARMY SOLDIERS DEPLOY MORTARS

(07:05) VARIOUS SHOTS (WITH AND WITHOUT SOUND)– A SLOVAK ARMY PLATOON ASSAULTS A TRENCH SYSTEM

(07:40) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH ARMY SOLDIERS BUILD CUSTOM DRONES IN A LAB

(08:03) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) BRIGADIER GENERAL JOSÉ AGUSTÍN CARRERAS POSTIGO, COMMANDER, NATO MULTINATIONAL BATTLEGROUP SLOVAKIA

“For sure the technology, drones, are having a great impact on the battlespace. Nowadays, we have a great capacity to conduct recces with the drones, but it’s also to hit with precision, whatever we want, and also these are changing all the tactics, techniques and procedures of our armies.”

(08:22) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) CAPTAIN JAVIER SAIZ GARCÍA, COMPANY COMMANDER, 7TH COMPANY, 8TH BRIGADE, SPANISH ARMY

“We have to take advantage of the new technologies that we have nowadays. Using our UAS, our drones, gives us a tactical advantage over the enemy. We can strike enemies in depth, we can surveil the terrain, we can conduct operations and we can gain time in order to achieve the mission with higher standards and with higher protection of our own troops.”

(08:45) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) CAPTAIN JAVIER SAIZ GARCÍA, COMPANY COMMANDER, 7TH COMPANY, 8TH BRIGADE, SPANISH ARMY

“Having drones at the tactical level, which is where I am right now, task force commander, rifle company commander. My platoons, my teams, they have their different ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) means in order to support the manoeuvre that I’m conducting in open terrain, urban areas or wherever we’re at. But we also have ISR means that can send up images, live stream or even strike targets or objectives that come from the higher echelon. So we can send all that information up to the battalion and from there it can scale up to the brigade level. And within all, we gather all the information, put it all together, and we can make a whole brigade much faster, much more efficient, much more powerful, starting from the tactical level. It’s all integrated. It’s also integrated with our allied partners, with the countries that we’ve been working with here for six months now and for the Strong Lineage operation. It’s all fully linked, interoperable and we are ready to scale that up to a brigade level from the lowest tactical level.”