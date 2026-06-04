The mind at Sea Breeze 26

U.S. Marines and NATO partners participate in the Staff Planners Course during exercise Sea Breeze 26 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 7, 2026. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine Amphibious Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 07:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009786
|VIRIN:
|260607-M-EE367-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111756333
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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