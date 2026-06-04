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    The mind at Sea Breeze 26

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    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    06.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and NATO partners participate in the Staff Planners Course during exercise Sea Breeze 26 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 7, 2026. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine Amphibious Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 07:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009786
    VIRIN: 260607-M-EE367-1003
    Filename: DOD_111756333
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

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    This work, The mind at Sea Breeze 26, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Command and Control
    Sea Breeze
    Black Sea Region
    NATO
    USMC
    interoperability

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