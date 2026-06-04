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    Camp Hansen Barracks Ribbon Cutting 2026

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    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marine Corps Installation Pacific leadership alongside Japanese government officials hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for newly built barracks on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 5th, 2026. This event and proceedings included a facility overview and acknowledge the significant resources dedicated to the welfare of our troops. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 00:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009770
    VIRIN: 260605-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111756192
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Hansen Barracks Ribbon Cutting 2026, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Okinawa
    AFN
    Camp Hansen

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