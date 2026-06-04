Camp Hansen Barracks Ribbon Cutting 2026

Marine Corps Installation Pacific leadership alongside Japanese government officials hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for newly built barracks on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 5th, 2026. This event and proceedings included a facility overview and acknowledge the significant resources dedicated to the welfare of our troops. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 00:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009770
|VIRIN:
|260605-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111756192
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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