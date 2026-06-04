U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean Augmentees to the United States Army from across Eighth Army, including 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, took part in a formation run to kick off KATUSA Friendship Week and Warrior Week, June 8, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 22:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009755
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-BF020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111756070
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Champion Brigade takes part in Eighth Army KATUSA Friendship Week Run, by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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