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    B-Roll: Champion Brigade takes part in Eighth Army KATUSA Friendship Week Run

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    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2026

    Video by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean Augmentees to the United States Army from across Eighth Army, including 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, took part in a formation run to kick off KATUSA Friendship Week and Warrior Week, June 8, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 22:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009755
    VIRIN: 260608-A-BF020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111756070
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, B-Roll: Champion Brigade takes part in Eighth Army KATUSA Friendship Week Run, by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    fighttonight
    KatchiKapshida
    SecondToNone
    ChampionBrigade

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