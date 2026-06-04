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    Hubs: Great American Campout

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    A video that notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of June, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 2. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 00:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009752
    VIRIN: 260602-F-QC626-5835
    Filename: DOD_111756050
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hubs: Great American Campout, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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