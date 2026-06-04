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    PACIFIC IN 60

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Army Soldiers use First Person View Drones, U.S. Army Soldiers train with Partner Forces, Chilean Government tours the USS Nimitz

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 00:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1009748
    VIRIN: 260605-A-LB960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111756020
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC IN 60, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    INDOPACOM
    Pacific
    Indo Pacfic

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