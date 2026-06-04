Airmen from the 138th Fighter Wing engage in a comprehensive Combat Readiness Exercise (CRE) on May 4, 2026, at the Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla. Designed as a large-scale, high-intensity simulation, the CRE evaluates a military unit’s total capability to deploy, survive, and operate in a contested, high-threat environment, pushing personnel to execute mission-essential tasks under realistic combat conditions. (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009729
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-UN332-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111755507
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|BRAGGS, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 138th Fighter Wing Tests Combat Readiness at Camp Gruber, by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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