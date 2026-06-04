138th Fighter Wing Tests Combat Readiness at Camp Gruber

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009729" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 138th Fighter Wing engage in a comprehensive Combat Readiness Exercise (CRE) on May 4, 2026, at the Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla. Designed as a large-scale, high-intensity simulation, the CRE evaluates a military unit’s total capability to deploy, survive, and operate in a contested, high-threat environment, pushing personnel to execute mission-essential tasks under realistic combat conditions. (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)