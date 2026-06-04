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    138th Fighter Wing Tests Combat Readiness at Camp Gruber

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    BRAGGS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 138th Fighter Wing engage in a comprehensive Combat Readiness Exercise (CRE) on May 4, 2026, at the Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla. Designed as a large-scale, high-intensity simulation, the CRE evaluates a military unit’s total capability to deploy, survive, and operate in a contested, high-threat environment, pushing personnel to execute mission-essential tasks under realistic combat conditions. (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009729
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-UN332-2001
    Filename: DOD_111755507
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BRAGGS, OKLAHOMA, US

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    TAGS

    #CampGruber; #CombatReadiness; #138thFighterWing #AirNationalGuard; #TulsaANG #AirForce

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