124th in 124 - June 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009722" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brian Hobbs, the weapons safety manager for the 124th Fighter Wing, delivers the June edition of the 124th in 124 at Gowen Field, June 5, 2026. This update highlights the 124th Medical Groups’s recent evacuation training, the Idaho National Guard’s broad involvement with the 366th Fighter Squadron’s Gunfighter skies Airshow, Air Support Operations Squadron training and the Wing’s change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sergeant Joseph Morgan)