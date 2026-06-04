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    124th in 124 - June 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Brian Hobbs, the weapons safety manager for the 124th Fighter Wing, delivers the June edition of the 124th in 124 at Gowen Field, June 5, 2026. This update highlights the 124th Medical Groups’s recent evacuation training, the Idaho National Guard’s broad involvement with the 366th Fighter Squadron’s Gunfighter skies Airshow, Air Support Operations Squadron training and the Wing’s change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 15:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1009722
    VIRIN: 260605-F-VT588-7068
    Filename: DOD_111755363
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 124th in 124 - June 2026, by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    124FW
    air national guard
    124in124

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