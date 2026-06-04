124th in 124 - June 2026

Brian Hobbs, the weapons safety manager for the 124th Fighter Wing, delivers the June edition of the 124th in 124 at Gowen Field, June 5, 2026. This update highlights the 124th Medical Groups’s recent evacuation training, the Idaho National Guard’s broad involvement with the 366th Fighter Squadron’s Gunfighter skies Airshow, Air Support Operations Squadron training and the Wing’s change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sergeant Joseph Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 15:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1009722
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-VT588-7068
|Filename:
|DOD_111755363
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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