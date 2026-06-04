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    130 Seconds with Senior Airman Keondre King

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    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Meet Senior Airman Keondre King, a military pay specialist with the 130th Comptroller Flight in Charleston, West Virginia. King is a vital component to the 130th Airlift Wing’s mission, ensuring the financial security of all members and improving morale and readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 15:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1009721
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-KF734-1001
    Filename: DOD_111755359
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 130 Seconds with Senior Airman Keondre King, by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WVANG
    Finance and Comptroller
    130 Seconds

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