Meet Senior Airman Keondre King, a military pay specialist with the 130th Comptroller Flight in Charleston, West Virginia. King is a vital component to the 130th Airlift Wing’s mission, ensuring the financial security of all members and improving morale and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 15:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1009721
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-KF734-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111755359
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 130 Seconds with Senior Airman Keondre King, by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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