An interview with Capt. Christopher Titus, 36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey pilot, at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 6, 2026, discussing the helicopter search and rescue aerial hoist operation demonstration during the SkyFest 2026 air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 15:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009717
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-VC982-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111755308
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SkyFest 2026 UH-1N Huey Pilot Interview, by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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