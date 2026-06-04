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    SkyFest 2026 UH-1N Huey Pilot Interview

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    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    An interview with Capt. Christopher Titus, 36th Rescue Squadron UH-1N Huey pilot, at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 6, 2026, discussing the helicopter search and rescue aerial hoist operation demonstration during the SkyFest 2026 air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Emilee Seiler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 15:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009717
    VIRIN: 260606-F-VC982-1001
    Filename: DOD_111755308
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, SkyFest 2026 UH-1N Huey Pilot Interview, by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    UH-1N Huey
    36th RQS
    air show
    Skyfest 2026

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