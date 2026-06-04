Kansas JROTC Cadets Participate in Training at Fort Riley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009716" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kansas Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps cadets participate in a day of leadership development and hands-on training at Fort Riley, Kansas, June 5, 2026. Throughout the event, cadets engaged in leadership reaction course challenges and rope bridge exercises designed to build confidence, teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills. The training provided cadets with opportunities to develop leadership abilities while experiencing a structured military training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee)