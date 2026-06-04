Kansas Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps cadets participate in a day of leadership development and hands-on training at Fort Riley, Kansas, June 5, 2026. Throughout the event, cadets engaged in leadership reaction course challenges and rope bridge exercises designed to build confidence, teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills. The training provided cadets with opportunities to develop leadership abilities while experiencing a structured military training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009716
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-NC965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111755259
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kansas JROTC Cadets Participate in Training at Fort Riley, by SPC Malik Waddy-Fiffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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