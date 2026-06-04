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    Kansas JROTC Cadets Participate in Training at Fort Riley

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    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Kansas Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps cadets participate in a day of leadership development and hands-on training at Fort Riley, Kansas, June 5, 2026. Throughout the event, cadets engaged in leadership reaction course challenges and rope bridge exercises designed to build confidence, teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills. The training provided cadets with opportunities to develop leadership abilities while experiencing a structured military training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009716
    VIRIN: 250605-A-NC965-1001
    Filename: DOD_111755259
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kansas JROTC Cadets Participate in Training at Fort Riley, by SPC Malik Waddy-Fiffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Infantry Division

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