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    Operation Northern Star Exercise - Vertical format

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    FINLAND

    05.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A multinational battalion comprised of troops from the U.S., Italy, Poland, Hungary, and the British face off against Finalnd and France during a force-on-force training exercise, May 2026 in Finland. From April 27 to May 31, 2026 U.S. and Allied forces will exercise NATO's Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO's ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland, executing rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO's regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises, including Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, turns investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems, Al-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our Allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 14:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009714
    VIRIN: 260529-A-FU327-2002
    Filename: DOD_111755124
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FI

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    This work, Operation Northern Star Exercise - Vertical format, by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    982nd
    VCORPS
    SaberStrike
    Stronger Together
    Sword26

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