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    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony

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    FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Aysia Hightree 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, case the battalion colors during a ceremony at Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of the battalion's participation in D-Day commemorative events honoring the Allied service members who fought during the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aysia Hightree)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 13:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009709
    VIRIN: 260606-A-PN865-1001
    Filename: DOD_111754974
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FR

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    D-Day
    stronger together
    StrongAndStrategic
    U.S. Army
    France

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