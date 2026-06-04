Soldiers assigned to the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, case the battalion colors during a ceremony at Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of the battalion's participation in D-Day commemorative events honoring the Allied service members who fought during the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aysia Hightree)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 13:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009709
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-PN865-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111754974
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony, by SPC Aysia Hightree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.