299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009709" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, case the battalion colors during a ceremony at Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of the battalion's participation in D-Day commemorative events honoring the Allied service members who fought during the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aysia Hightree)