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    German Officer train with Montana National Guard

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    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Jesse Nehring, Spc. Daniel Temme and Spc. Ishmael Perin

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Joining us from across the pond, six German Army officers experienced how Montana trains this week via the Military Reserve Exchange Program (MREP). Working with the Montana National Guard infantry and brigade leadership, they exchanged tricks of the infantry trade to align combat procedures and strengthen relationships.

    The officers assisted with multiple training events, both teaching and learning alongside Montana soldiers, strengthening military ties between our countries for years to come.
    Video courtesy of the 103rd Public Affairs Detachment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009708
    VIRIN: 260603-A-WU392-7232
    Filename: DOD_111754947
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US

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    This work, German Officer train with Montana National Guard, by SPC Jesse Nehring, SPC Daniel Temme and SPC Ishmael Perin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MTARNG, MREP, Allies

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