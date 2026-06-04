German Officer train with Montana National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009708" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joining us from across the pond, six German Army officers experienced how Montana trains this week via the Military Reserve Exchange Program (MREP). Working with the Montana National Guard infantry and brigade leadership, they exchanged tricks of the infantry trade to align combat procedures and strengthen relationships.



The officers assisted with multiple training events, both teaching and learning alongside Montana soldiers, strengthening military ties between our countries for years to come.

Video courtesy of the 103rd Public Affairs Detachment.