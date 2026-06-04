From steel tanks to boots on the ground, C Co 1-163 INF is on track for a new chapter in their identity. Our tankers learn the basics by digging foxholes, reacting to contact, and holding ground while under pressure as they transition to infantrymen. This exercise marks a critical step in C Co’s development, proving adaptability is one of their greatest weapons.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 15:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009707
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-JJ857-2067
|Filename:
|DOD_111754943
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C Co 1-163rd INF Conducts Defense, by CPT Gunnar Boose and SGT Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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