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    C Co 1-163rd INF Conducts Defense

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    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Capt. Gunnar Boose and Sgt. Matthew Williams

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    From steel tanks to boots on the ground, C Co 1-163 INF is on track for a new chapter in their identity. Our tankers learn the basics by digging foxholes, reacting to contact, and holding ground while under pressure as they transition to infantrymen. This exercise marks a critical step in C Co’s development, proving adaptability is one of their greatest weapons.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009707
    VIRIN: 260603-A-JJ857-2067
    Filename: DOD_111754943
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US

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    This work, C Co 1-163rd INF Conducts Defense, by CPT Gunnar Boose and SGT Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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