U.S. and Allied service members jump onto the 'Iron Mike Drop Zone' as part of a commemorative airborne operation during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 7, 2026. June 6, 2026, marks the 82nd anniversary of Operation Overlord, commonly known as D-Day. This historic event was a turning point in World War II, as Allied forces launched the largest amphibious invasion in history to liberate Nazi-occupied France and secure peace in Europe.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009700
|VIRIN:
|260607-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111754874
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Paratrooper Jump, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.