D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Paratrooper Jump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009700" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Allied service members jump onto the 'Iron Mike Drop Zone' as part of a commemorative airborne operation during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 7, 2026. June 6, 2026, marks the 82nd anniversary of Operation Overlord, commonly known as D-Day. This historic event was a turning point in World War II, as Allied forces launched the largest amphibious invasion in history to liberate Nazi-occupied France and secure peace in Europe.



(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)