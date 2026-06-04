Interview: U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sterling Bowens

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sterling Bowens, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), speaks on the significance of dropping onto the 'Iron Mike Drop Zone' as part of a commemorative airborne operation during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 7, 2026. June 6, 2026, marks the 82nd anniversary of Operation Overlord, commonly known as D-Day. This historic event was a turning point in World War II, as Allied forces launched the largest amphibious invasion in history to liberate Nazi-occupied France and secure peace in Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 12:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009698
|VIRIN:
|260607-N-MW880-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111754850
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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