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    D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Commemorative Paratrooper Jump

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    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and Allied service members jump onto the 'Iron Mike Drop Zone' as part of a commemorative airborne operation during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 7, 2026. June 6, 2026, marks the 82nd anniversary of Operation Overlord, commonly known as D-Day. This historic event was a turning point in World War II, as Allied forces launched the largest amphibious invasion in history to liberate Nazi-occupied France and secure peace in Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009695
    VIRIN: 260607-N-MW880-1001
    Filename: DOD_111754819
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Commemorative Paratrooper Jump, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay, StrongerTogether, StongAndStrategic, AFN

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