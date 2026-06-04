An interview with Melissa Burns of the Melissa Sports Demonstration Team at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 6, 2026, discussing the aerial demonstration during the Skyfest airshow. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009694
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-QA066-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111754804
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SkyFest 2026 Melissa Burns Interview, by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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