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    Preparations for SkyFest 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    B-roll footage of various aircraft arriving and taxiing on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 3, 2026, in preparation for the SkyFest air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009693
    VIRIN: 260603-F-XR671-1001
    Filename: DOD_111754803
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparations for SkyFest 2026, by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Skyfest 2026

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