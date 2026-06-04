B-roll footage of various aircraft arriving and taxiing on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, June 3, 2026, in preparation for the SkyFest air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009693
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-XR671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111754803
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Preparations for SkyFest 2026, by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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