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    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house

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    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard engage with members of the local community during an open house at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2026. This free event features Miss Pennsylvania, live tactical demonstrations, flyovers, displays of military equipment and vehicles, food trucks, live music, and an infantry squad maneuver demonstration from the 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009692
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-PS604-1001
    Filename: DOD_111754724
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, Fort Indiantown Gap hosts open house, by SSG Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Open House
    community outreach
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    PA National Guard
    FTIG
    PNG

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