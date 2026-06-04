Montana Army National Guard State Best Warrior, Staff Sgt. Lonnie Sheteron Interview

Sheteron:
“These things are challenging…but for me that’s the part I enjoy,” explained Staff Sgt. Lonnie Sheteron.
As Montana’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, Sheteron excelled above his peers and is competing this week in the Regional Best Warrior Competition at Camp Grafton, ND. Demonstrating the Montana Way, Sheteron is always striving to be the best NCO he can be. He now has the chance to prove Montana produces the best leaders during the regional competition. Continue to make us proud, Staff Sgt. Sheteron, and bring home the win!
“I enjoy the challenge. I want to go through the hurt and the suck and find out where that wall is for me, where I can keep pushing, and what can I keep pushing through.”
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009691
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-JJ857-1117
|Filename:
|DOD_111754722
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
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|0
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|0
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