Confidence in battle doesn’t start in combat - it begins in training. B Co 1-163 INF conducted a Situational Training Exercise (STX) at Fort Harrison on 2 June, 2026. In the hills of Cherry Creek, these soldiers adapted to dynamic scenarios, utilized tactical communication, and worked as a team under simulated warfare. This dismounted training is the next step in 1-163 INF’s storied legacy as they transform from mechanized to light infantry.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009686
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-CH129-4899
|Filename:
|DOD_111754682
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B Co 1-163 INF Situational Training Exercise, by SPC Daniel Temme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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