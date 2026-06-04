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    B Co 1-163 INF Situational Training Exercise

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    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Spc. Daniel Temme 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Confidence in battle doesn’t start in combat - it begins in training. B Co 1-163 INF conducted a Situational Training Exercise (STX) at Fort Harrison on 2 June, 2026. In the hills of Cherry Creek, these soldiers adapted to dynamic scenarios, utilized tactical communication, and worked as a team under simulated warfare. This dismounted training is the next step in 1-163 INF’s storied legacy as they transform from mechanized to light infantry.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009686
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-CH129-4899
    Filename: DOD_111754682
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US

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