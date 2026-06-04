Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026

260605-N-HI500-1001 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 5, 2026) Sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) prepare materials for a boat ramp construction during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 5, 2026, in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009684
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-HI500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111754664
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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