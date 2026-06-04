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    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026

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    LATVIA

    06.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    260605-N-HI500-1001 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 5, 2026) Sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) prepare materials for a boat ramp construction during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 5, 2026, in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009684
    VIRIN: 260506-N-HI500-1001
    Filename: DOD_111754664
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BALTOPS 2026, ACB 1, Boat Ramp Construction, Latvia

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