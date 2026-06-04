Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, record a tribute video to the "Bedford Boys" of the Virginia Army National Guard's Alpha Company, 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division, from the bluffs overlooking Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, June 5, 2026. These Soldiers were a part of the first wave to land on Omaha Beach during Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944. Nineteen Soldiers from Bedford, Virginia, were killed in action on D-Day. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 09:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009683
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-VX744-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111754515
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Hometown:
|BEDFORD, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nordhaus, Raines honor Bedford Boys on D-Day, by SSG Kelly Boyer and MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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