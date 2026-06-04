Nordhaus, Raines honor Bedford Boys on D-Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, record a tribute video to the "Bedford Boys" of the Virginia Army National Guard's Alpha Company, 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division, from the bluffs overlooking Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, June 5, 2026. These Soldiers were a part of the first wave to land on Omaha Beach during Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944. Nineteen Soldiers from Bedford, Virginia, were killed in action on D-Day. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)