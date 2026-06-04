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    Nordhaus, Raines honor Bedford Boys on D-Day

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    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer and Master Sgt. Zach Sheely

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, record a tribute video to the "Bedford Boys" of the Virginia Army National Guard's Alpha Company, 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division, from the bluffs overlooking Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, June 5, 2026. These Soldiers were a part of the first wave to land on Omaha Beach during Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944. Nineteen Soldiers from Bedford, Virginia, were killed in action on D-Day. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009683
    VIRIN: 260605-A-VX744-2001
    Filename: DOD_111754515
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Hometown: BEDFORD, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nordhaus, Raines honor Bedford Boys on D-Day, by SSG Kelly Boyer and MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CNGB
    29th Infantry Division
    Bedford Boys
    John Raines
    Steve Nordhaus
    National Guard

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